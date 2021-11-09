Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Gift Bats As Farewell Tribute To Outgoing Coach Ravi Shastri

The India vs Namibia game in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday marked Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s last match as the T20I captain of the team. The match was also Ravi Shastri's final match before the end of his tenure as India’s head coach. Despite losing out on the chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, the team India bid a farewell to the outgoing coach by winning against Namibia by nine wickets. Post-match, Shastri was seen giving his last speech to the team in the dressing room and was also gifted bats by outgoing skipper Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Indian team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre took to his Instagram handle after India’s win on Monday and uploaded a picture with Shastri, who can be seen holding Virat’s and Rohit’s bats in his hands. In Kohli’s final match as the T20I captain and Shastri’s farewell match, Rohit Sharma gifted the team a strong win by top-scoring in the match. Rohit scored a total of 56 runs off 37 balls while opening the innings and made sure India do not suffer any setbacks in the chase. As Rohit departed, KL Rahul, along with Suryakumar Yadav, took charge of the run chase and won the match by chasing down the target of 133 runs with nine wickets in the team’s hand.

What did Ravi Shastri say ahead of his final match as head coach?

Ahead of the India vs Namibia match, while speaking in the pre-match show, Ravi Shastri praised the Indian team for overcoming obstacles all around the world in the past years. As reported by ICC T20 World Cup’s official website, Shastri lauded Virat Kohli for leading the team from the front and said, “Virat's still there and he has done a fantastic job as the leader of this side. In fact, he has been the biggest and best ambassador for Test match cricket over the last five years. A lot of credit goes to him for the way he has thought about how he wants the team to play and how the team has rallied around him."

As India steps into a new era post-Shastri's tenure, Rahul Dravid will take charge as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. With Kohli's hanging his boots in the T20I format, he will continue leading India in ODIs and Test matches. India play against new Zealand from November 17, in their first assignment under Dravid.

