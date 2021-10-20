Virat Kohli Bowling Against Australia At T20 World Cup 2021 Leaves Fans Bemused; WATCH

India are competing in warm-up games before they are set to officially begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign this weekend against Pakistan on October 24. While warm-up matches do not count, they are important to evaluate the balance of the team, and in case any changes need to be made to the line-ups once the official tournament begins. Hence, all teams would be expected to deliver their best performances even in these matches.

However, while India was playing against Australia, Virat Kohli interestingly bowled multiple overs. It was a surprise to see him bowl as he is well known for his batting abilities rather than bowling. Hence, some netizens began to worry about India's bowling options for the T20 World Cup 2021 if Kohli is their sixth option. Kohli bowled two overs and conceded 12 runs.

T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli bowling vs Australia shocks fans

One netizen seemed surprised and worried that Virat Kohli was bowling against Australia. The user pointed out that if Kohli is bowling, then it confirms that Hardik Pandya will not bowl in the T20 World Cup 2021. The fan also wrote that 'India need to sort out that 6th bowling option.'

kohli bowling, what a sight 😂

This basically confirms hardik ain't gonna bowl in the WC, India need to sort out that 6th bowling option. pic.twitter.com/oanhsgGCN3 — digesh (@stiflerftw) October 20, 2021

One social media user lauded stand-in captain Rohit Sharma as they pointed out that he is getting the best out of Virat Kohli not just as a batsman but also as a bowler. They believe that the hit man is converting Kohli into an 'all-rounder.'

People were telling kohli will not play as batsman when Rohit is captain



Leave batting 😂 , Rohit is using him as a bowler too...

and make him all rounder and taking risk as a Captain



Loved his bowling 🤩🤩🤩



Everyone bows down to goat 🐐 captain ROHIT — 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡 ♥ LOVER ♥ (@ILoveYouJanu143) October 20, 2021

Another fan was delighted to see Kohli bowling vs Australia as they wrote 'it's a wow feeling.'

One other user was surprised that Kohli conceded just 12 runs in his two overs despite bowling towards the end of the innings.

Kohli's two overs in between 15 overs And he costs Only 12 RUNS #AUSvsIND — AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, other reactions of Virat Kohli bowling vs Australia can be seen below.

Virat Kohli just went for 4 runs in his first over. pic.twitter.com/v6RIGSmYNM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 20, 2021

Wow Virat Kohli is now bowling. pic.twitter.com/xljgWwmHjq — కొమరం పులి (@SingleMan122) October 20, 2021

Virat Kohli is bowling & it feels so cherishable looking him like this! 🥺❤️ #indvsaus #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — व्रज सोनी! 🧸 (@VRAJS_DHONI) October 20, 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Australia playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy