Virat Kohli Highlights 2 Negatives & One Positive From Team India's T20 World Cup Campaign

Outgoing T20 Captain Virat Kohli reflected on Team India's performances at the World Cup after he led the side to a win on Monday against Namibia. The Men in Blue were prematurely knocked out of the tournament as they failed to make it to the final four of an ICC tournament for the first time since 2012.

Although India's T20 World Cup did end on a high with three consecutive victories, it was always going to be a tall order to qualify for the semi-finals after two heavy defeats against Pakistan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 8 wickets) in their first two matches.

Virat Kohli reflects on Team India's T20 World Cup performances

While speaking in his final post-match presentation as the captain of India's T20I side, Virat Kohli highlighted one positive and two negatives from the World Cup. The 33-year old said, "The positive was obviously the way we played the last three games. It's a game of margins, T20 cricket nowadays. Two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could've been different today."

Although India's bowling coach Bharat Arun claimed that losing the toss played a key role in determining the result in most games, Kohli believed that the toss result cannot be used as an excuse. "We are not a team that is going to make an argument about the toss. We should be able to do both things well if we lose or win the toss. As I said, we were not brave enough in the first two games, and we suffered because of that. Also, our group was such that we knew it would get complicated afterwards to go through."

Virat Kohli is relieved on leaving T20I captaincy after World Cup

While speaking at his post-match interview after the win over Namibia, Virat Kohli explained how he felt relieved to leave the T20I captaincy. The 33-year old said that it had been 'an honour' for him to have been assigned this role, but he decided to step down as he felt 'this was the right time to manage' his workload. He then went on to praise his teammates, who he said had been 'fantastic' even though they did not get the results.

Lastly, Kohli took time off to thank Ravi Shastri and the rest of the coaching staff, who were also stepping down from their roles after the T20I World Cup. The Indian skipper said that they had done 'a great job over the years' as they created 'such a wonderful environment for the players.'