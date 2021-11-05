Virat Kohli Makes Hilarious Comment As He Wins First Toss Of T20 World Cup On Birthday

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the first toss of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup coincidentally on the day he is celebrating his 33rd birthday. After winning the toss, Kohli joked about his abysmal toss record and said Team India should have played its first game on his birthday. India lost its opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan. The result of the match depended on winning the toss, which Pakistan did apart from playing exceptionally well on the day and beating India by 10 wickets. Kohli then went on to lose two more coin flips against New Zealand and Afghanistan, respectively.

As far as tonight's clash is concerned, Kohli has won the toss and has elected to field first against Scotland. Team India is going into the game with one change in the form of Shardul Thakur, who has been replaced by Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI.

Kohli's toss-winning percentage, which is just around 40 across all formats, is the worst in international cricket in the last 50 years. Amongst players with more than 100 matches as captain, Sir Vivian Richards and Brian Lara boasted the worst toss-winning percentage. However, Kohli has left behind the legends not just in terms of runs but also in losing the most number of tosses. Rahul Dravid has the best toss-winning percentage amongst all Indian captains who have played more than 100 games, followed by former 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni.

India vs Scotland: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Scotland's Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC