Virat Kohli On Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy; 'People Are Trying To Dig Up Things That Doesn't Exist'

Cricket fans went into shock after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as captain of Team India in T20 after the completion of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Following the decision, a massive debate on social media erupted on the reason behind his decision. BCCI in its official release stated that they were in touch with Virat Kohli over his decision, however, few reports suggested that the Indian skipper was under pressure from the cricket board as he was unable to win any ICC tournament. Now, Team India skipper Virat Kohli in a pre-match press conference has finally broken his silence over his decision to relinquish captaincy after T20 World Cup.

"I have already explained myself a lot and I don't think I need to harp on that anymore," Kohli said when asked the reason to announce it before the T20 World Cup.

"Our focus is to play well in this World Cup and do what we need to do as a team. Rest people are trying to dig up things that doesn't exist and I am not someone who is ever going to give fodder to that," Kohli, who was a visibly irritated at the question," said Kohli.

"I have explained myself very honestly and openly and if people feel there's more to it that what I have already told, I feel pretty bad for them. That's certainly not the case." BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said as reported by PTI on if there was any pressure on Kohli to quit leadership role and it was his own decision.

"I was surprised (that Virat Kohli decided to step down as T20 captain). This decision must have been taken only after the England tour and it is his decision. There was no pressure from our end. We didn't tell him anything," Ganguly said.

"We don't do things like that because I myself have been a player so I understand. It is very difficult to be a captain in all formats for this long.

"I was a captain for six years, it looks good from the outside, there is respect and all that. But you get burnt out on the inside and it happens to any captain. Not just to Tendulkar or Ganguly or Dhoni or Kohli but to the captain that will come up next as well. It is a tough job."

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image: Twitter/@t20worldcup.com/PTI)