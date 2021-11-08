Virat Kohli Relieved On Leaving T20 Captaincy After World Cup; Says 'It's Been An Honour'

Virat Kohli bids farewell to his role as T20I skipper on a high note as Team India registered three consecutive victories to finish the T20 World Cup 2021 after two disappointing losses in their opening two matches.

India defeated Namibia by nine wickets to end their campaign as they chased down the target of 133 runs comfortably in just 15.2 overs. While speaking after the match, Kohli explained how he felt 'relieved' considering this was the last time he was leading the side.

Virat Kohli feels 'relief' after leading India for one last time in T20

While speaking at his post-match interview, Virat Kohli said,

"Relief firstly (on leaving T20I captaincy). It's been an honour but things need to be kept in the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven't got the results here, but we have played some really good cricket. The guys have really made my work easier. The way we played the last three games, it's a game of margins - T20 cricket these days. Two overs of attacking cricket at the top is what we were missing in the first two games. As I said, we weren't brave enough in those games and in the group we were in, it was tough."

Kohli then thanked Ravi Shastri and the rest of the coaching staff for helping India perform to their highest level. "A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players. People loved to get back to the atmosphere. They have done a really great job. That (his aggression) is never going to change. The day it does, I'll stop playing cricket. Even before I became captain, I have always loved to contribute in some way or the other."