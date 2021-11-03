Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Watching India's Full Innings With Helmet On An Unbreakable record, Fans Joke

Team India's captain was clearly ready to come on at a moment's notice. The moment never came, however, as the India put on a thrilling batting display

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Virat Kohli helmet

Image: AP


Team India got off to an outstanding start against Afghanistan in their must-win T20 World Cup game, with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul putting up a solid opening stance of 140 runs. With the openers getting dismissed late in the innings, India decided to promote big hitters like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya up the order to add to the score quickly.

This left netizens happy, and treated viewers to the unusual sight of T20 captain Virat Kohli waiting on the sidelines with his helmet on the entire innings and not getting the opportunity to bat.

Several netizens took to their official Twitter handles to highlight Virat Kohli's state of preparedness for the eventuall call-up that never came.

Similarly, another fan wrote that by becoming the 'first player ever to meet the full innings in helmet,' Kohli has registered the 'most difficult record to break.'

Another user put two different images of Kohli sitting in the stands; one image was in the first over, and the other was from the last over of the innings.

Another netizen wrote how hilarious it was to see Kohli wearing his helmet and pads for 19.5 overs, only to remove it and walk back to the dressing room, without playing a single delivery.

Another fan referred to Kohli as 'superstitious' for not removing his 'helmet and pads even for once' despite not coming out to bat in the entire inning. If at all the Indian skipper was 'superstitious,' it paid off as India registered 210 runs on the board.

India vs Afghanistan: 'Men in Blue' register 210 runs

Thanks to an excellent start, India registered 210 runs on the board. Rohit Sharma scored 74 runs off just 47 deliveries, an inning that included eight fours and three sixes. On the other hand, KL Rahul scored 69 runs off just 48 balls, an inning that included six fours and two sixes. After both openers were dismissed, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya played cameos to finish off the innings with scores of 27 and 35 respectively.

