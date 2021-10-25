Virender Sehwag Slams Bursting Of Crackers Post India-Pakistan Match; 'Why Not On Diwali?'

Even though the much-anticipated first match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup failed to yield the desired results for the Indian side, there was celebration witnessed in a few parts of the country, as pointed out by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the right-handed batsman questioned the bursting of firecrackers as part of the celebration of Pakistan's victory against India or as he mockingly called, 'victory of cricket'.

'Why not burst crackers on Diwali?'

Underlining the ban on bursting crackers, Sehwag put forth to the Nation, especially those who were bursting crackers after the match a question- 'What is the harm in bursting crackers in Diwali?' The former Indian batsman dubbed it as 'hypocrisy' and asserted that the Nation was only reminded of the ban during Diwali.

Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has ordered a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022, to keep a check on air pollution. While Delhi’s pollution is a result of year-long emissions, rampant stubble burnings in neighbouring areas, the state, and Central governments have specifically cracked down against the bursting of crackers on Diwali.

Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 25, 2021

Besides the national capital, the bursting of crackers on Diwali has also been banned in other states of India including Haryana, Odisha, and Assam. As for Rajasthan, the state government has allowed the bursting of green crackers.

For the first time ever, in any format, Pakistan beat India on the World Cup stage. Beginning with winning the toss, the Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam made sure that the men in blue under Virat Kohli stood no chance. By taking the wickets of the Indian players one after the other, the Pakistanis built pressure in the initial overs and confined India's score to 151 in 20 overs. Chasing the target of 152, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stood firm on the crease and took Pakistan to victory in just 17.5 overs.