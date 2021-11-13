Wasim Jaffer Trolls Virat Kohli With Epic Meme Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account on Saturday and trolled Indian skipper Virat Kohli by posting a picture of him and the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. In the meme, Kohli wished good luck to the New Zealand captain before playing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final on November 14. New Zealand earlier qualified for the T20 World Cup semifinal ahead of India from Group 2 of the Super-12 stage. They reached the finals by defeating England in the thrilling semifinal and will now challenge Australia for the T20 World Cup winner title.

Meanwhile, in the meme shared by Jaffer, replying to Kohli for a good luck wish, Williamson thanked Kohli and asked him if he has any tips for winning the toss. In the next picture, Kohli can be seen turning away and smiles being shy, as Williamson cracks up with laughter. The fact that Kohli won the least amount of tosses while playing in the T20 World Cup 2021 trophy, makes the meme even funnier. Before hanging his boots as the T20 skipper of India, Kohli led India in a total of 50 T20Is, out of which he won tosses only on 20 occasions.

Virat Kohli's poor run for India at the toss

In the T20 World Cup 2021, Kohli’s bad luck at the toss continued as he lost three consecutive tosses against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan before winning the toss against Scotland and Namibia. The first two matches of the tournament were particularly important for India in terms of not winning the toss as teams winning the toss usually wanted to bat in the second innings, in order to escape the dew factor by not bowling in the second innings. It was a common practice for teams to win the toss and choose to field first as the majority of the matches were won by teams batting second.

After losing the toss, India set a target of 152 runs for Pakistan in the campaigner opener for both teams and Pakistan handed India a defeat by 10 wickets. India further suffered another blow, this time for New Zealand as the Kiwis defeated India by eight wickets in the match. India lost the toss once more against Afghanistan but ended up winning the match anyway to earn their maiden victory of the tournament. India finished the T20 World Cup 2021 by winning their next two tosses and matches against Scotland and Namibia, respectively.

(Image: AP/Instagram/@wasimjaffer14)