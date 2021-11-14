Wasim Jaffer's Funny 'Jethalal' Meme Sums Up Indian Fans' Dilemma To Back AUS Over NZ

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account on Sunday and posted a meme that portrayed the dilemma, Indian cricket fans are currently facing on whom to support in the T20 World Cup final. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final is scheduled to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium and cricket fans are ready to witness a first-time T20 champion this year. Meanwhile, Jaffer posted a meme with the pictures of the widely-known Indian actor Dilip Joshi, who portrays the role of Jethalal in a famous Indian TV show.

The captions of the meme expressed the feelings of the Indian cricket fans who are in a dilemma to either support Australia or New Zealand in the final. The meme suggested although the Australian team has hurt India in the past, the Indian fans should support them ahead of New Zealand because the Kiwis were the ones who gave the most recent wounds. However, Jethalal finally deduces that Indian cricket fans should stick to the viewpoint- 'whoever wins cricket is the real winner'.

India suffered defeats from Pakistan and New Zealand

If the Indian cricket fans support Australia, it will be because New Zealand defeated India in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup. India’s defeat to the Kiwis became the reason Indian didn’t qualify for the semi-final and exited after playing the Super-12 stage. India started their campaign in the tournament by losing to Pakistan by 10 wickets before New Zealand won theirmatch against India by eight wickets in dominating fashion.

Batting first India finished at a below-par total of 110 runs at the loss of seven wickets in the first innings of the match on October 31. Chasing the target, the Kiwis won the match with eight wickets in hand and won their first match of the tournament. After winning the next three-match, New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals by becoming the second team after Pakistan to qualify from Group 2. India meanwhile, finished the tournament by losing against Pakistan and New Zealand before making a comeback and winning three consecutive matches against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

Image: Instagram/@wasimjaffer14/AP