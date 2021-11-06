Watch: Andre Russell's Monstrous 111m Six Off Australia's Starc At T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell looked in spectacular form against Australia in the recently-concluded match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. The right-handed batter smashed Australia's key pacer Mitchell Starc for a monstrous six off the penultimate ball of the first innings.

The six covered a whopping distance of 111 metres as it landed in the hands of spectators sitting in one of the fenced enclosures created by the ICC to ensure social distancing at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of the first innings. Russell was on strike as Starc was bowling the fifth ball of the final over. Russell got hold of the short of a length delivery by Starc and pulled it way back over deep mid-wicket to register the longest six of the ongoing tournament.

The video of Russell's humongous six was shared by ICC on its official Instagram handle, where it has already garnered nearly 1,70,000 likes. Watch Russell hit Starc for a six that travelled 111 metres.

West Indies vs Australia

As far as the match is concerned, Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets with 22 balls remaining to further provide a boost to their net run rate. Batting first, West Indies suffered yet another collapse in the powerplay as it lost three wickets in the first four overs.

Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Roston Chase were all gone for cheap runs. Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Andre Russell helped the Men in Maroon reach a respectable total as they finished the innings with 157 runs on the board. Josh Hazlewood was fantastic with the ball as he picked up 4 wickets in four overs.

In reply, Australia chased down the target in 16.2 overs with David Warner hitting the winning runs for his side. Warner scored an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls, including 9 boundaries and 4 sixes. Warner received support from Mitchell Marsh, who scored 53 off 32 balls from the other end.

Aaron Finch was dismissed early as Akeal Hosein removed him for just 9 runs. Chris Gayle was able to pick Marsh's wicket but it was already too late as Australia had almost completed the run chase. Warner was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock with the bat.

Image: ICC/Instagram