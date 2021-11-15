Watch: Australia Celebrate Maiden T20 World Cup Win Against New Zealand In Dressing Room

After lifting their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday, Australia celebrated the major victory in style with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell jokingly saying that he will remain "unreachable" for the next few days as the celebrations begin. Apart from that, the Australian team seems to be in a celebration mood as they can be seen lapping the glory in their dressing room as well as in the flight.

Im unreachable the next few days… cheers 🏆🥇 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 14, 2021

Images from the celebrations are already on social media as shared by players. Apart from that, the Australian players took to Instagram and shared the images from their celebrations on the IG story. As celebrations have just begun, check out some of the photos and videos shared by the Aussies after registering a major victory.

Australia wins T20 World Cup, lifts maiden title

After defeating New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday, Australia has become the new world champions. This being Australia's first World T20 victory since the competition began in 2007, the celebrations have already started. The Australian team had never won a T20 World Cup before. Earlier in the 2010 T20 World Cup, the Miachel Clarke-led side fell short, allowing England to win the tournament. However, the current Australian team, led by Aaron Finch, has broken the long-standing record by winning the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Image: Instagram/@PTCummins30