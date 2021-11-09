Watch: Emotional Ravi Shastri Hugs Virat Kohli After Strong Dressing Room Speech

The Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli partnership has finally ended after Team India beat Namibia in their final T20 World Cup match. Both Shastri and Kohli resigned from their respective post of Team India coach and captain following the completion of the T20 World Cup match. Following the victory over Namibia, Ravi Shastri addressed Team India players inside the dressing room, a video of which was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media handle.

T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri's final speech for Team India

Ravi Shastri in his final speech to the Team India players said,

"You guys as a team have over-exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years to go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone, makes you one of the great teams that have played the game."

Following the speech, Shastri can be seen hugging Virat Kohli and other staff members of Team India.

India was considered as one of the favourites to win the tournament. However, the team started the tournament on a poor note, losing their opening two Group 2 matches. Pakistan handed Team India 10 wicket defeat their first in ICC tournament, while New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets. The first win of the tournament came against Afghanistan, after which Virat Kohli and co crushed Scotland. Back to back wins wasn't enough to qualify for the semi-final with Afghanistan losing to New Zealand.

India T20I captaincy: Ravi Shastri names the player taking over the reins

With Virat Kohli no longer at the helm, Rohit Sharma is touted as the favourite to take the captaincy of the Team India T20I team. During the virtual press conference, Ravi Shastri said, "I think in Rohit you've got a very capable guy. He's won so many IPLs. He's the vice-captain of this side. He's waiting in the wings to take that job,"

He further added, "I think it's not such a bad thing because of the bubble and because of the amount of cricket being played. The players need to be rotated around and given the space they need to spend some time with their families, see their parents. Like I said, when a guy doesn't go home for six months, he might have his family with him, but if he's got parents and other family and you don't get a chance to see them, it's not easy at all,"