Watch: Matthew Wade's 3 Sixes Off Shaheen Afridi Leading Team To T20 World Cup Finals

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade emerged as an unlikely hero for Australia just when it appeared to be all over for them during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final clash against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan were undefeated in the Super 12 stages coming into this contest but Matthew Wade's never-say-die attitude ended their glorious run and also halted the Men In Green's progress in the tournament.

The pulsating Pakistan vs Australia knockout clash saw the Aaron Finch-led side's hopes hanging in the balance in the middle and death overs when they lost the big wicket of power-hitter Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over even before reaching the 100-run mark.

With the asking rate getting steeper and Australia's final hopes looking seemingly impossible, the middle-order duo of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade took the onus of going after the lethal Pakistani pace attack who have been outstanding throughout the competition. Stoinis scored an impactful 31-ball unbeaten 40 but it was Wade's whirlwind knock that proved to be the decisive factor.

The southpaw showcased a clinical batting performance at the death overs but, it was his acceleration in the penultimate over that mattered the most. With 22 runs needed from the last two overs, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam handed over the ball to his most trusted bowler Shaheen Afridi. The tall pacer almost accounted for Marcus Stoinis when keeper Mohammad Rizwan put in a brilliant dive only to confirm that the ball had bounced.

The next ball turned to be a leg bye as the batters ran a single which brought Matthew Wade on strike. The pressure seemed to be getting the better off Afridi as he bowled a wide the very next delivery. The next one was a slower delivery and Wade slogged it but did not get the timing right as the ball went up in the air but Hasan Ali ended up dropping a catch at deep mid-wicket.

Matthew Wade who had taken a couple of runs riding on this costly dropped catch showed no remorse thereafter as he dealt in sixes. He first played a paddle-scoop which went over the fine-leg fence. The next ball was dispatched well over the mid-wicket boundary and into the stands as the equation came down to 6 runs off 6 deliveries.

The victory was within touching distance for Australia whereas, Pakistan had to pull off something special in order to keep their unbeaten run intact and set up a title clash with New Zealand but unfortunately, Shaheen Afridi bowled a full toss as Wade played another paddle scoop and the ball landed successfully over the fine-leg fence yet again as the 2010 finalists snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Watch the video of Matthew Wade's hat-trick of sixes here.