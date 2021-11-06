Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's Witty Reply When Asked About India's Plans If NZ Beat Afghanistan

Team India have strengthened their semi-final qualification hopes after comfortably outplaying Scotland by eight wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most impactful bowler for India. His outstanding figures of 3/15 from four overs helped the Men In Blue rattle the Scottish batting line-up for a paltry 85.

Ravindra Jadeja, who bamboozled the Scotland batters with the ball, left a reporter puzzled with his witty reply during the post-match press conference.

India vs Scotland: Ravindra Jadeja outfoxes reporter with a savage reply

While addressing the media after Team India's emphatic win on Friday night, a journalist asked Ravindra Jadeja about Virat Kohli & Co.'s plan should New Zealand get the better of Afghanistan in their final Super 12 game on Sunday evening to which a confident Jaddu responded with a witty statement.

The journalist first said that the Indian team have will have their chances of making it to the last four should Afghanistan get the better of the Kiwis and then asked him what will happen if the Afghans fail to get the job done against the BlackCaps to which the star all-rounder first requested the reporter to repeat the question once again and when the question was repeated, he replied by saying Team India will be left with no choice but to pack their bags and head back home.

"Toh phir bag pack karke ghar jaayenge, aur kya?", said Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch the hilarious video here:

"Toh phir aur bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya"😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/V6DE71UcM0 — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) November 5, 2021

After India vs Scotland match, it all comes down to the New Zealand vs Afghanistan contest at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the equation for the Kiwis is pretty simple- win and they will be through to the next round. A victory here for Kane Williamson & Co. will take them to the second spot in Group 2 and with eight points to their tally, they will join Pakistan in the semi-final race.

However, if Afghanistan manage to register a win, then all three teams i.e. Afghanistan, New Zealand and India will be tied at six points each, and eventually, it will all come down to the net run rate and if the inaugural edition's champions beat Namibia in their final Super 12 game with a far superior NRR then they will be through to the next round.