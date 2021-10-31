WATCH: Team India's Unconventional Fielding Drill Ahead Of IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Clash

Team India will face the New Zealand cricket team, in match no. 28 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 31, at the Dubai International Stadium. As both teams gear up in the hunt for their maiden victory in the T20 World Cup campaign, the Indian team took a rather unconventional approach to practice their fielding ahead of their second match in the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official Instagram handle on Sunday and posted a video of the Indian players involved in a fielding drill that has never been seen before.

In the video, Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen instructing the team about the fielding drill. Whereas, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, and Deepak Chahar among the other players look excited to be involved in the one-handed catching drill. The training session seemed like a fusion of tennis, football, and cricket, where a player first hit the ball with the tennis racquet, after which another player wearing the helmet struck the ball with his head, and then the rest players had to catch the ball using their left hand only.

Watch Team India's unconventional fielding drill-

The practice session of the Indian team ahead of the clash with New Zealand, was crucial for India, as they are yet to win their first match in the tournament. In their opening fixture against Pakistan in the Super-12 stage, they suffered a loss by 10 wickets as the bowling unit failed to shine. At the same time, New Zealand also head into this match after suffering a loss by five wickets in their opening match. The Kiwis failed to get hold of their batting unit, as they set a below-par total for Pakistan.

Heading into Sunday’s match in Dubai International Stadium, both teams will look to tick boxes in all three departments of batting, bowling, and fielding. India is expected to make a few changes to their squad ahead of the match, as they clearly lacked the services of an extra bowler in their squad during the clash with Pakistan. As seen in the video posted by ICC, Team India looks geared up for the much-anticipated clash as they took a new approach to improve their fielding.

