WATCH: Why Umpire Aleem Dar's Quick Reflexes Became Talking Point Of SA Vs WI T20 WC Game

As the West Indies were taking on South Africa in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, umpire Aleem Dar showed quick reactions to duck a fierce Keiron Pollard shot, and then a Rassie van der Dussen throw that almost hit him.

Fans were quick to applaud the umpire's reactions, with some saying he has been ducking beamers for a long time.

Umpire Aleem Dar escaped a serious injury twice in a matter of seconds. Pollard's shot and then Van der Dussen's throw. Good reflexes saved him.



But that is a superb field placement for Pollard. Want to see more teams doing that.. Have seen in IPL already.#T20WorldCup #SAvWI — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) October 26, 2021

Aleem Dar ducking beamers since forever. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 26, 2021

How did Aleem Dar make a soft signal for that catch when he was already down? — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) October 26, 2021

Pollard ducked Aleem Dar c Van Der Dussen b Pretorious.



🔥🔥🔥 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 26, 2021

😂😂😂 OMG .. Aleem Dar did so well to avoid the shot from Pollard and then the throw from Rassie.. 😂😂 great stuff rolling on the ground there #T20WC2021 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 26, 2021

South Africa vs West Indies Match Recap

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first and it turned out to be a good decision. While Lendl Simmons and Evin Simmons got off to a good start as they took them to 73/1 in 10.3 overs, there was a sudden collapse and the West Indies middle order were unable to post too many runs.

They lost 8 wickets between the 11th and the 20th over, and scored only 64 runs as they posted a target of 143. Anrich Nortje did well to limit the West Indies batsmen as he only conceded 14 runs in his four overs and even managed to take the dangerous Andre Russell's wicket.

Dwaine Pretorius took three wickets in the two overs that he bowled and Keshav Maharaj took two and conceded only 24 in his four overs.

While South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lost his wicket early on after being run out by Russell for just two runs in three balls, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, and a superb half-century from Aiden Markram guided the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory.

Hendricks managed to score 39 runs off 30 balls and Dussen scored 43 runs off 51 balls as played a supporting role to Markram, who scored 51 off just 26 balls at a strike rate of 196.15 as he hit two fours and four sixes.

South Africa will now take on a team in good form, Sri Lanka, on October 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, followed by Bangladesh on November 2 as they look for more wins after losing their first match against Australia.

West Indies, on the other hand, will take on Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on October 29 and November 4 respectively. They will need to win the two matches if they are to have any hope of going through to the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

(Image: @t20worldcup/Instagram)