West Indies All-rounder Dwayne Bravo Confirms Retirement After T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has decided to hang up his boots after the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Windies who were the defending champions coming into the tournament have officially been knocked out after their 20-run loss to Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Dwayne Bravo retirement

Dwayne Bravo decided to announce his retirement from international cricket after helping West Indies attain greater heights in the shortest format of the game which included two T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 & 2016 editions respectively. He was one of the key members of both squads led by Daren Sammy.

“I think the time has come," Bravo said. "I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long. "To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (referring to Daren Sammy)" said Dwayne Bravo in a conversation with former captain Daren Sammy and commentator Alex Jordan on the ICC's post-match Facebook Live show.

“One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it", he added.

While the two-time winners are out of contention from the semis race, they still have one more match left in their forgettable campaign. The Kieron Pollard-led side will be facing Australia in their final Super 12 fixture on Saturday.

Dwayne Bravo career

In an illustrious career spanning almost two decades, the Trinidadian cricketer has represented the West Indies in 89 T20Is where he has amassed 1,243 and registered 78 scalps respectively. DJ Bravo is a lethal medium-pacer and a handy middle-order batsman. He is known for deceiving the batsmen with his slower ones and is also an impactful bowler in the death overs. At the same time, the two-time T20 world champion is also known for unleashing his pyrotechnics with the bat in the middle and death overs.