'Which Spinner Should India Choose Between Ashwin, Chahar And Varun?', Asks Saba Karim

T20 World Cup 2021

Taking to Indian social media app Koo, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim asked the fans to take part in a poll he had created ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match.

"Which Indian spinner should be included in the playing XI in the next match against New Zealand? what is your opinion," he wrote, leaving fans the option to pick one of the three spinners in the team - Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

Team India did lose their first game but have now turned their focus to the next T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, which will take place on Sunday, October 31, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

The game will be of utmost importance, as only the top two teams from each Super 12 group will make it to the semi-finals. Having faced defeat in their first game, Team India cannot afford to lose another one. Ideally, India would need a win in all four fixtures to make it to the next stage, but three wins too could suffice. However, the Men in Blue cannot lower their guards and wait for other results to go in their favour to qualify for the semifinals.

Post their clash against New Zealand, India are scheduled to play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3, before returning to Dubai to play Scotland on November 5. Team India will then compete with Namibia at the same venue on November 8 to wrap up the group stages. 

In another good news for India, Hardik Pandya has been cleared fit to take the field against New Zealand and it will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli makes some tweaks to his side. India failed to pick up any wickets in their opening encounter. Shardul Thakur has the ability to play a quick cameo and can give the team breakthroughs, while R Ashwin has the ability to contain the batters and built the pressure on the opposition. India could also give the young Ishan Kishan a chance ahead of a struggling Hardik Pandya.  

Team India's predicted XI for the India vs New Zealand match 

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

