Who Is Curtis Campher? All About Ireland Bowler Who Took 4 Wickets In 4 Balls At T20 WC

Ireland’s Curtis Campher broke the internet while he achieved the feat of picking up four wickets in four balls in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In the third match of the competition, Campher picked a hat-trick and doubled it with four wickets in consecutive balls against the Netherlands. He also became the first Irish player to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is and the second after Brett Lee to pick up a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup.

Campher also became only the third bowler in history to take four wickets in four balls after Lasith Malinga (twice) and Rashid Khan. The Irish all-rounder made his debut for Ireland last year and has been impressive since then. Curtis Camper, however, did not start his career with the Ireland cricket team. The player was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, and even represented the national Under-19 side. But in early 2020, Campher decided to leave his homeland and arrived in Ireland using his Irish passport to a good effect. He was eligible to play for the Irish side and he was determined to play at the highest level.

The right-arm all-rounder was picked for the Ireland Wolves tour to Namibia in 2020 and he grabbed the selectors’ eyeballs as he was rewarded with a place in the nation’s squad for the ODI series against England at home. Campher made a solid impact straightaway as he smashed two half-centuries in his first two matches. He was good with the ball as well. His consistent performances meant that he was selected in the T20 squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Campher has played 10 ODIs and 5 T20Is so far for Ireland. The right-handed batter averages 51.29 in ODIs, scoring 359 runs in eight innings. He has also taken eight wickets at a strike rate of 31.88. Campher is a bright prospect and at the age of 22, he has already shown what he is capable of at the highest level. He will be excited to keep performing in the same way in the ongoing ICC event and contribute to the team’s progress.

Image: @Twitter/CricketIreland