Australia's Nicola Carey Delivers A 'moonball' Against Pakistan, Here's What It Means

Nicola Carey, an Australian all-rounder, bowled a 'moonball' in her team's Women's World Cup match against Pakistan on Tuesday. The event occurred when Pakistan's Bismah Maroof and Fatima Sana were batting in the 45th over of the first innings. Carey had just dismissed Aliya Riaz for 53 runs. However, when she came running down to bowl her fourth delivery, she accidentally launched the ball over over the batter and the wicketkeeper's head, getting her slower delivery wrong.

A video of the goof-up was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official Instagram handle. In the video, the ball can be seen slipping out of Carey's bowling arm before travelling over the batter and the wicketkeeper's head and racing towards the boundary line. Although the ball was stopped by an Australian fielder, Maroof and Sana took the opportunity to steal two runs. Carey bowled the delivery again was hit for a single by Maroof.

A moonball is usually a no-ball issued when a bowler mistakenly bowls a delivery that goes high above the batter's waistline. The ball is not considered a valid delivery, and bowlers must bowl again while a free-hit is introduced by the umpire.

Pakistan vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup

Coming back to the match, Australia Women defeat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets with 92 balls remaining. The Australian side led by wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy chased down a low target of 191 runs in 34.5 overs. Batting first, Pakistan had scored 190 runs in 50 overs for the loss of six wickets. Captain Bismah Farooq scored an unbeaten 78 runs, while Aliya Riaz hit 53 off 109 balls. Alana King picked two wickets for Australia.

In reply, the Australian batters chased down the target with ease. Australian openers provided a solid start as they scored 106 runs between them. Rachael Haynes amassed 34 runs off 34 balls before she was dismissed by Nashra Sandhu. Australia lost two more wickets but all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Beth Moorey ensured they cross the finishing line in time. Healy won the player of the match award for her outstanding performance with the bat.

Image: cricket.com.au