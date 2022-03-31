'Definitely Not The Way We Wanted To End...': Mandhana Reflects On India's World Cup Exit

India came agonisingly close to qualifying for the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday but fell short in the game's last over. India lost the knockout game to South Africa and its dreams of qualifying for the semi-finals of the flagship competition were dashed. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana took to her official Instagram handle on Thursday to share her thoughts on Team India's early ouster from the tournament.

Mandhana thanked everyone who showered support on the women's team and said that "it means the world to us". The Indian batter further added that she is proud of the way the team performed in the World Cup and how they fought till the end.

"I know it’s a bit late to post this but it’s still taking time to process all that’s happened. Definitely not the way we wanted to end this tournament, but I just want to say that I’m really proud of this team who gave it their all and fought till the end. We have received so much love and support from each one of you and I just want to say it means the world to us. Thank you for supporting us in our highs and lows," Mandhana wrote in her post along with a picture of the entire squad.

The Women in Blue were defeated by South Africa on Sunday, bringing the tournament to a close on a bitter note. India appeared to be on track to beat the Proteas, but poor luck in the final over, which resulted in Deepti Sharma bowling a no-ball, cost India the game and a place in the semi-finals. India lost the match by 3 wickets and as a result, were knocked out of the competition.

Mandhana's performance

In terms of Mandhana's individual World Cup achievements, the 25-year-old concluded the tournament as India's leading run-scorer. Mandhana scored a total of 327 runs at an average of 46.71 and with a strike rate of 78.04. In the seven innings she played during the competition, she hit two half-centuries and a century.

In the ongoing World Cup, Mandhana is currently ranked fifth among the highest run scorers. She is one of only two Indians to make it to the top 10 run scorers' list.

(Image: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)