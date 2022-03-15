Ellyse Perry Opens Up On Tremendous Respect For Jhulan Goswami; Admires Her Longevity

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has heaped praise on Indian veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and called her a "really, really tricky" proposition with the new ball. Addressing the media after she was adjudged the Player of the Match, Ellyse Perry spoke about their next opposition 'Team India'.

When asked about Jhulan Goswami, Ellyse Perry remarked "I think not just myself, but our entire team have a tremendous level of respect for Jhulan. You know, what she’s done for the game, not just for the Indian team. But you know, the whole of women’s cricket globally is just unbelievable. I certainly admire her longevity as well, and just how successful she’s been over such a long period of time. You know, she’s such a talisman for the Indian team. She’s an absolute bedrock of that new ball. And it’s been really, really tricky to get away."

She went on to add that it was always a wonderful opportunity to play against Jhulan and that interacting with her was always joyful "So, yeah, I mean, when you sort of had the wonderful opportunity to play against a player like that for such a long period of time, it’s hard not to just have a lot of admiration for them. And yeah, it’s always nice to see Jhulan - she’s so I guess kind and bubbly off the field and always willing to say, g’day and have a chat." he said.

Ellyse Perry says India has a 'very strong batting lineup'

When asked about Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet, the Australian "We are constantly aware of the power in the Indian batting lineup, you know, Smriti and Harman - Two of the most dangerous batters certainly, both played Big Bash over the summer in Australia and were very, very good there. I think they both scored hundreds in that tournament, if not got very close. I know Smriti did. I can’t remember if Harman did. For us like, we’ve played a lot against one another lately. So it gives us a really great chance to prepare. It’s a very strong batting lineup and I’ve only mentioned two names there. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. I think it’s come really at the right time and I think both teams are in a really good spot. So it should be great clash."