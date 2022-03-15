EN-W Vs IN-W: Dream11 Prediction, H2H, Team News & More About ICC Women's World Cup Game

The next fixture of the ICC Women's World Cup will see England Women lock horns against the Indian Women at the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui, North Island, New Zealand on Wednesday, March 16 at 6:30 AM. Ahead of the game, let us find out where to watch the Women's World Cup live and all you need to know about the EN-W vs IN-W Women game.

ICC Women's World Cup: EN-W vs IN-W H2H

As per available records, the two sides have played each other on 72 occasions, with England Women having won 39 to India's 31 with two games ending in no results.

Where to watch Women's World Cup live

In India, Star Sports Network has the right to telecast ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will broadcast the games, while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game for online users in India.

Those in the USA meanwhile can catch the live action either on Willow TV, Sling or ESPN while those in the UK can tune to Sky Cricket, SkyGo, Sky Sports YouTube.

Match details

Match: England Women vs India Women, Match 15, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date & Time: March 16, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, North Island, New Zealand

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mount Maunganui has been a sporting one, with both the batters and bowlers having equal moments in the game and getting something off the wicket.

ICC Women's World Cup: England Women vs India Women predicted playing XI

England Women team: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women team: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team