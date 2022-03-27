'Heartbreak Continues': India's World Cup Campaign Ends After Hard-fought Loss To SA

The Indian Women's cricket team campaign came to a disappointing end following their defeat to South Africa in a nail biting encounter. India's loss meant West Indies Women were through to the semi-final. The West Indies team finished the league stage with 7 points, 1 more than India.

India had reached the final of the previous edition only to come up short against the current defending champions England in the final in their own backyard. Besides the loss, the match was also the last time that Indian skipper Mithali Raj donned the Indian jersey as she bid adieu to international cricket after a fantastic career.

Women's World Cup: Netizens react to India Women's team gets knocked out

The equation for India team ahead of their final league stage encounter in the Women's Cricket World Cup was pretty simple as they had to win at all cost to sneak into the semi-final and knockout West Indies. Mithali Raj and co put up a good total onboard however they failed to defend it .

We have our four semi-finalists 💪#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/oo1fU8SR7u — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 27, 2022

The loss was a result of Deepti Sharma's no-ball in the final over which tilted the match in favour of the South Africa team which has already qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. Netizens took to social media to show their support to the Indian team following their exit from the Women's World Cup.

#INDvSA

Heartbreaking loss for India but we're proud 👏 of u forever ❤ , you played extremely well 💙 but very unfortunate with that no ball at the end 😕. Chak de India...they deserve IPL so they can become much better , Bcci invest as high as you can — Nick (@NickRocx) March 27, 2022

You have been some entertainers, team India! Thank you for everything.

A special word for Gaikwad's reaction after the caught-bowled, a lesson of strength to hold the emotions. Awesome captaincy and spirit in last phase. Not all things are controllable, but entertainment does win — Jignesh (@drvedjignesh) March 27, 2022

#INDvSA #TeamIndia #CWC22

Hard fought game but girls gave good fight and till last over thriller and good tournament for the girls and they will come back stronger next world cup and well played girls🇮🇳 👏

we're proud of u forever ❤ , you played extremely well.Chak de India... — Abhishek (@Abhishek__59) March 27, 2022

We are still with you... We are proud of you 😘 We know that in the near future we are going to rule the world cricket(like boys)💪💪 Well played 🇮🇳👏👏 Congrats & Good luck 🇿🇦 for the semis.. 👏👏👍 — LALAN PAIKARAY 🇮🇳 (@LalanPaikaray) March 27, 2022

🇮🇳Hard fought game but girls gave good fight and till last over thriller and good tournament for the girls and they will come back stronger next world cup and we'll played girls🇮🇳 👏👏👏👏#TeamIndia #CWC22 — 🇮🇳Ramasubramaniam 🇮🇳 (@Ram77261988) March 27, 2022

Women's Cricket World Cup: India vs South Africa match highlights

Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat first and openers Smriti Mandhan and Shafali Verma gave th team an explosive start at the top. Shafali went after Shabnim Ismael’s taking 17 runs of her 2nd over. The duo had taken India to 90 without loss after the first 14 overs, however, a mix-up between the 2 marked the end of Shafali on 53.

Yastika Bhatia departed early bringing Mithali Raj to the crease. The Indian captain along with Mandhana added 80 runs before adding another 58 runs partnership[ with vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali Raj brought her first half of the tournament before departing for 68 in the 43rd over. India only managed to get only manage 51 runs in the last 10 overs thanks to some very good death bowling by South Africa.

South Africa despite losing an early wicket was comfortably placed at139 for 1 in the 27th over. The wicket of Lara Goodall on 49 changed the momentum of the match. While Mignon du Preez held th winnings from one end cameo's from Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon shifted the momentum towards South Africa’s favour. With 7 required off the last over Deepti Sharma was handed the ball however the off-spinner bowled a no-ball with two deliveries left with du Preez scoring the winning runs.