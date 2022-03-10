ICC Women's WC: Pooja Vastrakar Pulls Off Stellar Direct Hit To Run-out NZ's Suzie Bates

The Indian Women's team are currently playing their second match of the Women's Cricket World Cup against the home team New Zealand and so far, the match is evenly poised. Mithali Raj won the toss and asked the opposition to bat first at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Women in Blue got off to a great start with Pooja Vastrakar producing a superb run out to give New Zealand an early blow in the match.

India vs New Zealand: Pooja Vastrakar's direct hit to dismiss Suzie Bates

The New Zealand team lost their opening wicket in just the third over, courtesy of a fine fielding performance from Team India's Pooja Vastrakar. Suzie Bates' wicket came as early as the third over. Devine nudged the ball softly to the off-side and then called her partner across for a single. Though it looked like a good single initially, Vastrakar had other ideas as she was super-quick to get to the ball and throw it towards the keeper's end with Bates ending up short of her crease, run out for just 5 runs.

Move away everyone.#TeamIndia have the first wicket Suzie bates is run out with a brilliant direct hit from Pooja Vastrakar.#CWC22 #NZvIND #CricketTwitter #Cricket pic.twitter.com/vC7fmvsG7j — Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) March 10, 2022

Star batter Amelia Kerr came out to join skipper Sophie Devine but Pooja Vastrakar dismissed the White Ferns captain for 35 runs off 30 deliveries, caught behind by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Kerr then joined hands with Amy Satterthwaite as both the batters built a good partnership.

As the partnership looked dangerous, Rajeshwari Gayakwad provided the breakthrough, dismissing Kerr for 50 runs. Maddy Green was the next to go, with Deepti Sharma picking up her wicket after being caught by Smriti Mandhana. While Satterthwaite completed her half-century, she was eventually dismissed by Vastrakar for 75.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: How did both the teams perform in their previous match

India women's team started their World Cup campaign by defeating Pakistan by a handsome margin. Pooja Vastrakar was the star of the show with the bat, scoring a fine half-century, but did not bowl. Hosts New Zealand on the other hand started their World Cup campaign with a loss against the West Indies by 3 runs. The defeat was a surprise considering New Zealand were the favourites going into the game.