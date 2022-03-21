Last Updated:

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: How Can India Qualify For Semi-final? Check All Scenarios

Know all the scenarios about how India can qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, ahead of the IND-W vs BAN-W clash on Tuesday.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is currently underway in New Zealand, with 20 out of the 31 matches already completed. The Pakistan women’s cricket team won their first match of the tournament on Monday by earning an eight wickets victory against West Indies, which seems to have given a blow to the Caribbean side's hopes of reaching the semi-final.

The Australian women qualified for the semi-finals after defeating India by six wickets in a thrilling match on March 19 and maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 standings after Pakistan's win against West Indies

The India women currently sit fourth in the standings with two wins and three losses after playing five games, with four points to their credit. With 10 matches to go in the coveted Women’s World Cup, there is still a possibility of almost four teams reaching the next round, i.e. the semi-finals. While Australia tops the standings with 10 points after five wins from five games, South Africa sit in the second position with eight points. The Caribbean side continues to sit third in the standings after their loss to Pakistan, while India, England, and New Zealand are tied with four points and sit fourth, fifth and sixth respectively due to the difference in Net Run Rate (NRR).

Scenarios that can lead to India women qualifying for the semi-final

Meanwhile, India can still qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, given that they win the next two matches they play against Bangladesh and South Africa. If India beat Bangladesh and South Africa, they will have eight points in total. However, West Indies can also finish the league stage with eight points but will finish below India, due to the inferior NRR.

At the same time, England will face Pakistan and Bangladesh in their next two games, and if they win both matches, they will also reach eight points. So, if West Indies fail to win against the Proteas women in their next game, and India win against Bangladesh with a big margin, they will go above Windies in the standings due to the NRR and qualify for the semi-final. 

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Schedule for rest of the tournament

  • South Africa Women vs Australia Women- March 22, 3:30 AM IST
  • India women vs Bangladesh Women- March 22, 6:30 AM IST
  • South Africa Women vs West Indies Women- March 24, 3:30 AM IST
  • England Women vs Pakistan Women- March 24, 6:30 AM IST
  • Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women- March 25, 3:30 AM IST
  • New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women- March 26, 3:30 AM IST
  • England Womenvs Bangaldesh Women- March 27, 3:30 AM IST
  • India Women vs South Africa Women- March 27, 6:30 AM IST
  • ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1- March 30, 3:30 AM IST
  • ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2- March 31, 6:30 AM IST
  • ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Final- April 3, 6:30 AM IST

