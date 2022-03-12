ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Huge Win Over WI

Team India registered a comprehensive win over West Indies women in their third game of the Women's World Cup. After winning their first game over Pakistan Women, India suffered a major loss against the New Zealand Women, and in today's fixture came back strong to register a 155-run victory.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant 123, with Harmanpreet Kaur too contributing with the bar scoring 109. While the other batters didn't really have a great day at the office, the knocks from Mandhana and Harmanpreet ensured that India reached a total of 317 for the loss of eight wickets.

In return, the West Indies women got bowled out for just 162. This was a total contrast to the start they got, with the openers putting up a 100-run partnership. Sneh Rana picked up three wickets while Meghna Singh picked up two and Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jhulan Goswami picked up one each with two wickets coming off run-outs.

With her wicket, Jhulan Goswami created history becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history. The 39-year-old was tied on 39 wickets with Australia’s Lynn Fullston, but with her wicket of Anisa Mohammed, Jhulan picked up her 40th wicket in the Women’s World Cup.

With this win, India finds itself in contention to make it to the semifinals. The team will now lock horns against defending champions England in their next game at the Bay Oval on March 16.

ICC Women's world cup points table 2022

Teams Matches played Wins Losses Points India Women 3 2 1 4 Australia Women 2 2 0 4 New Zealand Women 3 2 1 4 South Africa Women 2 2 0 4 West Indies Women 3 2 1 4 England Women 2 0 2 0 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 Pakistan Women 3 0 3 0

Mithali Raj lauds team performance

Indian skipper Mithali Raj praised her teammates for coming together and stepping up in an important fixture. "The way they stepped up in a crunch game like this. It had a lot to do with the nerves, Everybody knew about the importance of this game. We needed to step up. Windies came into this game with two wins and we came in after a loss. You need to be a little flexible. Smriti and Kaur played sensibly,” she said.

Image: AP/ Twitter/@ICC Cricket