ICC Women's World Cup: NZ-W Vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Team News & More

The Indian women’s cricket team will be up against New Zealand women in match no. 8 of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand on Thursday. The India women head into the match at Hamilton after opening their World Cup campaign with a stunning 107-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. The hosts head into Thursday’s clash after winning a low-scoring encounter against Bangladesh by nine wickets. However, the Kiwi women suffered a three runs loss to West Indies women in the opening match of the tournament on March 4.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 NZ-W vs IND-W: Head-to-head stats

While looking at the head-to-head stats, New Zealand have an upper hand over India in terms of wins in ODI. Out of the 53 games played so far between both teams, New Zealand has won 32 matches while India have won only 20 encounters. In the meantime, one game has ended in a tie. India and New Zealand have also played 11 Women’s World Cup matches against each other. The Kiwi women have won nine World Cup games, while India have found victories in only two matches.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 NZ-W vs IND-W: Dream11 Predictions

India Women’s Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghana Singh

New Zealand Predicted XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

New Zealand vs India: Fantasy Team

Keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batter – Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounderes – Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lea Tahuhu

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 NZ-W vs IND-W: Team News & More

Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up four wickets during the match against Pakistan and will be expected to do damage to New Zealand batting line-up on Thursday. Sneh Rana played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs and picked up two wickets with the ball during the campaign opener for India. Pooja Vastarkar displayed her batting skills against Pakistan and hit a knock of 67 runs. Mithali Raj is the leading run-scorer in matches between India and New Zealand among the active cricketers. She would be expected to do so on Thursday. Amy Satterthwaite (3 wickets in 2 matches), Lea Tahuhu(3 wickets in 2 matches) and Sophie Devine with 122 runs in 2 matches will be the top players to watch out for during match no. 8 of the Women’s World Cup.

(Twitter Image: @ICC)