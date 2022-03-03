ICC Women's World Cup: Six Players Who Could Be The Breakout Stars Of Upcoming Tournament

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is all set to go underway on March 4, with the opening clash of the league stage between the New Zealand women and West Indies women slated to happen at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The hosts New Zealand and seven other national squads are going to lock horns in the month-long tournament. A myriad of young and veteran talents from across the world will feature in the tournament in a bid to clinch the coveted trophy and become the world champions. As live actions from the women’s world cup start on Friday, here’s a look at six players from different teams, who could go on and become the breakout stars of the 2022 edition.

1. Richa Ghosh

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh heads into the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 following a great series with the bat against New Zealand. The 18-year-old scored 65 runs in the second ODI of the series, before adding another half-century to her tally in the fourth ODI. She has 222 runs to her credit in seven ODIs at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 105.21.

2. Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is one of the players to watch out for in the Women's World Cup, as she has amassed 1039 runs in 46 matches for New Zealand in her career so far. She began exhibiting her mettle in international cricket courtesy of her knock of 232* runs against Ireland in 2018. Kerr is just 21 years old and has two centuries and five fifties to her tally.

3. Beth Mooney

Aussie cricketer Beth Mooney is one of the top stars to feature in the Women's World Cup 2022. 28-year-old Mooney has scored 1481 runs in 45 matches so far with the help of two centuries and 10 fifties. She heads into the league stage on the back of a fifty during the warm-up game against Australia.

4. Fran Jonas

17-year-old Kiwi cricketer Fran Jonas also features in the list of players who would be expected to shine in the World Cup. She has picked up two wickets so far in four ODI matches. The hosts will be looking to make the most of the young talent at home conditions.

5. Tammy Beaumont

The ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the year 2021, Tammy Beaumont will be one of the top stars to look out for in the 50-over Women's World Cup. She has scored 2949 runs in 85 WODIs with eight centuries and 14 fifties for England so far in her career. Beaumont is an experienced campaigner for the defending champions.

6. Alana King

Australian allrounder Alana King(right) made her international debut in January this year and will be expected to shine in the World Cup. She has notched up two wickets in three WODIs so far. The 26-year-old will also look to add some valuable runs to her credit during the tournament.

