ICC Women's World Cup: Top 6 Indian Players Who Shone During IND Vs PAK Match

The India women’s cricket team earned a 107 runs victory over Pakistan women in their tournament opener in match no. 4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Mount Maunganui. India marched to victory by scoring 244 runs in the first innings, before bowling out Pakistan for 137 runs with 43 overs of the second innings on Sunday. Following the massive win, India reached the top of the points table with two points and an impressive net run rate of 2.140. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastarkar helped India reach a respectable total, as Rajeshwari Gayakwad shone with the ball for the Wome’s World Cup 2017 runners-up. While India had many positives to take from their campaign opener, here are the top six Indian players who shone during Sunday’s exciting match-up.

Smriti Mandhana

Team India opener Smriti Mandhana provided a strong start to India, after losing her partner Shafali Verma for a duck early on in the innings. Mandhana and no. 3 batter Deepti Sharma added 92 runs off 116 balls for the second wicket stand. Mandhana walked backed to the pavilion with an individual score of 52 runs after getting dismissed by Anam Amin.

Deepti Sharma

Coming in to bat at no. 3, Deepti scored 40 individual runs, before getting dismissed by Nashra Sandhu. Later in the second innings, the allrounder also contributed with an effort of 1/31 in seven overs and helped India to dismiss Pakistan for a below-par total. She displayed patience during her knock with the bat, as she hit only two balls for boundaries.

Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana became the biggest positive for India in their campaign opener on Sunday as she remained unbeaten on the individual score of 53 runs off 48 balls. She also contributed with the bowling figures of 2/27 in nine overs. Rana hit four boundaries during her knock and was the second-highest scorer for India in the match.

Pooja Vasturkar

While Rana hit 53 runs, she was accompanied by Pooja Vastarkar at the other end. Vastarkar scored 67 runs off 59 balls before getting bowled by Fatima Sana in the final over of the innings. Rana and Vastarkar added 122 runs for the seventh wicket stand-off 97 runs. She was later awarded the player of the match award.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad helped India cruise to victory by picking up a four-wicket haul in the match. She was the most impressive Indian bowler, having picked up four wickets in her quota of 10 overs. In the process, Gayakwad gave away just 31 runs.

Jhulan Goswami

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami added six valuable runs to India’s total in the first innings, before also contributing with the ball. She returned with the figures of 2/26 in 10 overs after displaying her expertise with the ball. The 39-year-old gave away just 2.6 runs per over while bowling.

