IND Vs PAK: India's Debutant Duo Post 7th Highest Partnership; Mandhana Creates ODI Record

The Indian Women's team is playing its opening match of the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand. India are up against its arch-rival Pakistan in today's game. Batting first, India put on a total of 244 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets courtesy of a crucial 122-run partnership between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana. The duo put on the highest 7th-wicket partnership for any pair in women's ODI history. Both batters are playing their first-ever World Cup match. The partnership came at a time when the Indian side was struggling to score runs.

Smriti Mandhana, who scored a vital 52 off 75 balls earlier in the game, became the first Indian opener to reach 2500 runs in a women's ODI. Mandhana now has the most runs as an Indian opener in women's ODI. She has surpassed Jaya Sharma (2039), Punam Raut (1657), and Anju Jain (1646) in the list.

Mithali Raj, the captain of India's women's national team, equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record by appearing in her sixth World Cup for the country on Sunday. Mithali became the first woman cricketer to play in six different World Cups, a feat only Sachin Tendulkar had previously accomplished. No other player in the women's game has appeared in as many World Cups as she has. Mithali made her World Cup debut in 2000 and went on to play in the competition in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022.

Mithali has surpassed Debbie Hockley, a former New Zealand cricketer who represented her country in five World Cups between 1982 and 2000. Mithali also overtook England's Charlotte Edwards and Katherine Brunt, as well as her compatriot Jhulan Goswami, in the list of women's cricketers who have played the most World Cups. Sachin, on the other hand, remains the only other Indian to have appeared in as many World Cups. Sachin played in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 men's ODI World Cup.

Richa Ghosh youngest Indian keeper to appear in any ICC event

Meanwhile, India's wicketkeeper in the ongoing Women's World Cup, Richa Ghosh, has become the youngest Indian wicketkeeper to appear in any ICC competition, men and women combined. Richa, who is 18 years and 159 days old, made her World Cup debut against Pakistan on Sunday. She surpassed Fowzieh Khalili and Nilima Jogalekar, both of whom were 19 and 20 years old when they made their World Cup debuts in 1978.

Pakistan will now need 245 runs in 50 overs to win the match. However, Indian bowlers will be hoping to restrict Pakistan under 200 runs so they could get an early win in their World Cup campaign.

Image: BCCIWomen