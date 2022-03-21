IND-W Vs BAN-W: Dream11 Prediction, H2H, Team News & More About ICC Women's World Cup Game

The Indian women’s cricket team are up against the Bangladesh women in match no. 22 of the ICC Women’s World Cup game, scheduled to be played on March 22 at Hamilton. The match-up is a do-or-die game for Mithali Raj’s team, as the Indian women eye a semi-final berth, having faced defeats in their previous two games. India lost to Australia in their last match, which saw a thrilling last-over finish as the Aussie side won the match by six wickets, with three balls remaining in the match.

India currently sit fourth in the standings with two wins and three defeats from five games and on equal points with England and New Zealand. However, India are ahead of the other two teams with a better Net Run Rate. On the other hand, Bangladesh women head into the game by losing to West Indies by four runs in their previous game. Bangladesh have won only one game and lost on three other occasions after playing a total of four games. They are on equal points with Pakistan women, who are placed at the bottom of the table.

IND-W vs BAN-W: Dream 11 Predictions and Predicted Playing XIs

India women vs Bangladesh women Fantasy Team: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Fargana Hoque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jahanara Alam, Rajshwari Gayakwad, Nahida Akter

India women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh women Predicted Playing XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Head to Head stats

India and Bangladesh have face each other in a total of four Women’s ODI matches so far. India have dominated all the matchups as they have won on all four occasions. The last time they were against each other in a WODI, India earned a nine wickets victory, courtesy of unbeaten knocks by Mithali Raj and Mona Meshram, of 73 and 78 runs respectively. Both batters had stitched an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 136 runs to win the match with 99 balls remaining.

(Twitter Image: @cricketworldcup/ICC)