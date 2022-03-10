India Skipper Mithali Raj Reflects On Loss To NZ; Says 'Top & Middle Order Needs To Fire'

India Women's team poor form against New Zealand women continued as they were crushed by 62 in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup. The loss was the first in the ICC Women's World Cup after winning the opening match against Pakistan Women. In the build-up to the tournament, Mithali Raj and co had faced the New Zealand women in the ODI series which they lost 1-4. The contest on Thursday was the perfect chance for Women in Blue to build on the winning start against Pakistan however they failed to deliver the result.

New Zealand women vs India women: Mithali Raj reflects on team's first defeat

Indian bowlers put up brilliant effort to stop the New Zealand team from scoring big runs, however, the batting order failed to score runs due to which the team failed to chase down the target. Speaking about Team's performance Mithali Raj in the post-match Press Conference said, "After the early wickets we got, the way they had a partnership I thought they'd get around 270-280. We thought it was chasable but provided we had the top order going. But back to back wickets put a lot of pressure because we didn't have batter who can take it deep".

She further said, "There was bounce and it got slower in the second innings, their seamers were hitting the right areas with the bounce, but it wasn't unplayable and we could have done better. Our batting, especially the top and middle order needs to fire because other teams are posting 250-260. Our bowlers have done well today and earlier as well".

Women's World Cup results: NZ W vs IND W match highlights

The New Zealand women's team produced a spirited performance to claim victory against India Women by 62 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup match on Thursday. After being asked to bat first New Zealand Women ended their innings at 260/9 with Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite scoring half-centuries. Kerr scored 50 runs, while Satterthwaite was out for 75 runs. Katey Martin provided the finishing touches by scoring 41 runs at the end of the innings. Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 4/34.

India Women's Team on the other hand began their run chase on a disastrous note with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma departing early. Skipper Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia did try and stitch a partnership but Lea Tahuhu dismissed Bhatia while Amelia Kerr got rid of Mithali Raj to put India in a spot of bother. Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a fighting knock of 71 runs other batters failed to make a big score as India ended up putting up 198 runs on board. For New Zealand Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr picked up three wickets apiece.