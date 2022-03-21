India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Match No.22?

Team India is all set to play its neighbours Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at Seddon Park, New Zeland. The Indian squad will enter the game with no room for error after their consecutive losses in the last two games against England and Australia. This will be the sixth game for the Women in Blue in this ongoing tournament. The team saw the face of defeat in their last game as the Australian squad comfortably won the match with 6 wickets in hand and three balls spared. India is currently placed 4th on the points table, and the team will look to solidify their position with a win as England team with the same points but a lower net run rate is just placed below India.

The Bangladesh team has not fared well in this world cup as they placed just above Pakistan. It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan squad is placed last with just one win in 5 games that they have played.

Ahead of what promises to be a cakewalk for India's team, here is a look at how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live in India, UAE & UK, and New Zealand vs India live streaming details.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Star Sports 3 in Hindi. As for the live stream of the Bangladesh vs India women's match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the ICC. According to Indian Standard time, the match will begin at 6:30 AM on March 22.

Indian and Bangladesh Squad

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla