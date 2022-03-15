India Vs England Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Match No.15?

After winning two of their three games, the Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on a struggling England side that has failed to win any of their first three matches in the ICC Women's World Cup. The match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 AM IST on March 16.

The women in blue opened their campaign with an emphatic 107-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan before they had a disappointing 62-run defeat against New Zeland in their second match. However, they got their campaign back on track immediately after as they registered a staggering 155 run win over the West Indies. On the other hand, the England women's team have suffered defeats to Australia, West Indies and South Africa.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling match between the two teams, here is a look at how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live in India, UAE and the UK, and India vs England live streaming details.

India vs England live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Star Sports 3 in Hindi. As for the live stream of the India vs England women's match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the ICC.

How to watch ICC Women's World Cup in UAE?

Fans from MENA regions can watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live on CricLife. As for the India vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to SwitchTV & StarzPlay. The match will begin live at 5:00 AM GST on Wednesday, March 15.

India vs England live streaming details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the India vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to SkyGo & Sky Sports YouTube. The ICC Women's World Cup match will begin live at 2:00 AM BST on Wednesday, March 15.

India vs England h2h record

Despite India's outstanding form in recent matches, they do not have the best of records against England. When it comes to the head to head in ODIs, England have won 39 of the 72 ODIs played between the two countries. India has managed to win 31 matches while two games have ended in no result. When it comes to the head to head in World Cup matches, England have won seven of the 11 games, while India has won four.

India vs England squads

India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb, Natasha Farrant, Lauren Winfield-Hill