India Vs Pakistan Live Stream: How To Watch Women's World Cup Match In India, UAE & UK?

Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on their Pakistani counterparts in their opening game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match will commence live at 6:30 AM IST on March 6, from the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

India vs Pakistan has always been a feisty encounter that fans from all over the world come together to watch and this year, the match promises to be no different. Here is a look at how to watch Women's World Cup matches live in India, UAE & UK, and India vs Pakistan live streaming details.

India vs Pakistan live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Women's World Cup matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Star Sports 3 in Hindi. As for the live stream of the India women vs Pakistan women match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the ICC.

🗣️🗣️ "We will play every game with intensity and confidence."



Ahead of #TeamIndia's opening #CWC22 game against Pakistan tomorrow, captain @M_Raj03 discusses the side's approach towards the game and the tournament. 👍 👍 #INDWvPAKW pic.twitter.com/BXHK4vqAox — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 5, 2022

How to watch Women's World Cup live in the UAE?

Fans from MENA regions can watch the Women's World Cup matches live on CricLife. As for the India vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune in to SwitchTV & StarzPlay. The match will begin live at 5:00 AM GST on Sunday, March 5.

India vs Pakistan live streaming details in the UK?

Fans in UK wondering how to watch the Women's World Cup live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the India vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune in to SkyGo & Sky Sports YouTube. The India women vs Pakistan women match will begin live at 2:00 AM BST on Sunday, March 5.

Good luck to the talented #WomenInBlue as they begin their #CWC22 journey tomorrow.



Back yourselves, believe in your abilities & never give up 💪🏻



The entire nation is supporting you 🇮🇳 my best wishes 👍🏻 @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 5, 2022

India women vs Pakistan women head to head record

The Indian women's cricket team will hope to continue their domination against arch-rivals Pakistan, having won all the previous 10 ODIs against them, with two of those victories coming in the ICC Women's World Cup.

India women vs Pakistan women squads

India women: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan women: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.