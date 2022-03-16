Jhulan Goswami Achieves Another Huge Accolade, Becomes 1st Woman To Pick 250 ODI Wickets

Veteran India seamer Jhulan Goswami achieved another huge milestone in Women's cricket. After picking up the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont in the ongoing EN-W vs IN-W Women's World Cup, the Indian seamer became the 1st Women cricketer in ODI cricket to pick up 250 wickets.

Jhulan Goswami was already ahead in the list, with 2nd placed bowler, Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick way behind at 180. This achievement comes just three days after the Indian seamer's feat of becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup, after surpassing Australia's Lynn Fullston. The ongoing edition of the World Cup is the player's 5th, with Goswami having made her debut in the tournament in 2005.

Highest wicket takers in Women's cricket

Jhulan Goswami (India) - 250

Cathryn Fitzpatrick (Australia) - 180

Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) - 180

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - 168

Katherine Brunt (England) - 164

Women's World Cup: India's performance in the World Cup and today's EN-W vs IN-W game

The Indian Women's team began their campaign with a 107 run win over arch-rivals Pakistan. The team, however, faced setback in their 2nd game, losing to New Zealand Women by 62-runs. The team made a stronger comeback against the West Indies, a game which saw them win by a big margin of 155 runs whilst also scoring their highest-ever score in the tournament (317/8).

In today's game England Women, elected to field first and bowled India all-out for a meagre total of 134 runs. Smriti Mandhana opening the batting scored 35 but, did not receive much support from the other end. In the lower order, Richa Ghosh contributed with a 33 combined with Jhulan Goswami's 20. For England, Charlie Dean was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for 23 runs.



In the chase, England were two down quickly, 2-4, and that would have given India some sense of confidence, but skipper Heather Knight (53 not out) and Natalie Sciver (45) set the tone of the game. While India came back to pick up four more wickets in the end, it wasn't enough as England comfortably chased down the total with 18.4 overs to spare.

Image: Twitter/ BCCI