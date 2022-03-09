Jhulan Goswami Delighted With Return To ICC Event; 'Were Not Sure If World Cup Will Go On'

Jhulan Goswami, India's experienced bowler, spoke out on Wednesday about competing in ICC competitions before her team's World Cup match against New Zealand. During the pre-match press conference, Goswami stated that they have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Jhulan expressed her delight at returning to the ICC for the first time since 2017. Goswami added that they were unsure if the World Cup would go forward as scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 problem, but complimented the ICC for successfully organising the marquee event.

Jhulan stated that the players in her squad want to enjoy themselves while competing at the World Cup and that she hopes to contribute more to her team's success given her extensive experience. Jhulan hoped her squad could maintain the momentum it has built up so far in the competition.

"We have waited for this moment for a long time. It's good to be here. I haven't played ICC tournament since 2017. I hope we continue the momentum. We want to enjoy and I want to contribute more. Post COVID we were not sure if the World Cup will go on. Thanks to ICC," Jhulan said at the pre-match press conference.

Jhulan is on verge of achieving a huge milestone

As far as Jhulan's individual performance is concerned, the West Bengal-born cricketer is on the verge of reaching a huge milestone as she is just two wickets away from becoming the highest-wicket-taker in Women's ODI World Cup. Jhulan has represented India in five different World Cups between 2005 and 2022, in which she has played 29 matches and picked 38 wickets. Only Australia's Lynette Fullston is ahead of Jhulan in the list with 39 wickets in 20 games.

India won its opening game of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India defeated Pakistan by a massive margin of 107 runs, courtesy of a superb batting performance by Pooja Vastrakar and some amazing bowling by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. India are slated to lock horns against the hosts, New Zealand in their second game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. The match is scheduled to be played on March 10 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Image: BCCIWomen/Twitter