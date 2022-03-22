Jhulan Goswami Smashes Unique Record, Joins Elite List Comprising J. Srinath & Zaheer Khan

The Indian women’s cricket team earned a 110-run victory over their counterparts from Bangladesh in match no. 22 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Hamilton on Tuesday. While allrounder Sneh Rana shined for India with the ball and picked up a four-wicket haul to hand India the win, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami also contributed with two wickets in her record 201st WODI appearance for India. At the same time, Goswami also found herself in the headlines for joining legendary Indian bowlers like Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan in an elite list of Indian bowlers.

After dismissing Salma Khatun in the 28th over of the second innings, the 39-year-old pacer joined former India men’s pacer Srinath at the top of the list of India bowlers to take a wicket in most World Cup matches. Goswami and Srinath have returned with at least a wicket in 24 matches each, while Zaheer had returned with a wicket each in 20 World Cup matches during his time as a player. In the meantime, the list also consists of Diana Edulji(17 matches) and the iconic skipper Kapil Dev who has returned with at least a wicket in 16 matches.

Other major achievements by Jhulan Goswami at the Women's World Cup 2022

Earlier on March 19, the India women vs Australia women match marked the 200th WODI appearance for Goswami, which made her the second women’s cricketer to breach the milestone of playing 200 ODI matches, following skipper Mithali Raj. During the India women bs England women clash on March 16, Jhulan became the first women’s international cricketer to take her wicket tally in WODIs to a total of 250 wickets. The ongoing edition of the World Cup in New Zealand is the 5th World Cup appearance for Goswami, as she made her first appearance in the tournament, back in 2005.

What else happened during the IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match?

On the match front, Yastika Bhatia scored the maximum of 50 runs for India in the first innings, following important knocks of 30 and 42 runs from the openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma respectively. Richa Ghosh and Rana also played commendable knocks down the order as Vastarkar remained unbeaten on 30 runs.

In the second innings, Bangladesh were restricted on a total of 119 runs while chasing the target of 230 runs. Alongside impressive performance with the ball by Rana and Goswami. Vastarkar also contributed with two wickets. One wicket each from Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav helped India cruise to victory.

(Twitter Image: @cricketworldcup/ICC)