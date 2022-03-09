Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj have served Team India for more than two decades and are decorated players in world cricket. Both players are playing their final Women's Cricket World Cup and will look to end their careers by lifting the first trophy. As Mithali Raj and co prepared for the big match, Jhulan Goswami attended the press conference where she was asked about the trending hashtag ‘MilJhul’.

Women's CWC 2022: Jhulan Goswami responds to ‘MilJhul’ hashtag

The ‘MilJhul’ hashtag refers to India skipper Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. When being asked about the hashtag during the press conference, Jhulan said, “I have heard about this ‘MilJhul’ but didn’t know this was a popular hashtag. I make it a point to switch off from all social media before a big tour or tournament. But I will definitely search this ‘MilJhul’ now from someone else’s phone to check what it’s all about.”

The press conference also saw Jhulan Goswami talking about India's preparation for the New Zealand match. The last time these two teams faced each other in ODI series it was the New Zealand team who won the series 4-1. Talking about the upcoming match she said," The wicket looks pretty flat. We have a plan. And we want to execute those plans. Match day is different. Let's hope for the best. Everybody is fit and available to go. In New Zealand, it is important to ball in right areas l. Everyday all bowlers are not going to perform".

Women's Cricket World Cup: Jhulan Goswami on the cusp of making history

The upcoming India Women's team vs New Zealand Women's Team match on Thursday will be a chance for Jhulan Goswami to make history. Talking about Jhulan Goswami ODI career the 39-year-old pacer has 247 wickets to her name to date in 196 ODI. She is playing her fifth Women's Cricket World Cup is two wickets away from overtaking former Australia bowler Lyn Fullston (39) as the leading wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup. The veteran bowler is three catches away from overtaking former England player Janette Brittin (19) as the fielder with the most catches. The right-arm pacer also needs three wickets to become the first-ever player to take 250 wickets in Women's ODI.