Joyful Scenes At WI Hotel As SA's Win Over IND Confirms Women's WC Semi-final Spot; WATCH

The South African women's squad earned a thrilling victory over the Indian side on Sunday, which confirmed the four semi-finalists for the coveted ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. While India got knocked out of the tournament following their defeat, the match result meant West Indies women qualified for the semi-finals alongside table-toppers Australia, second-placed South Africa, and third-placed England. Meanwhile, the Caribbean women found themselves topping the headlines owing to their post-victory celebrations.

The Windies women had their eyes on the SA-W vs IND-W match as their semi-final spot was dependent on the match’s result. As South Africa cruised to victory in the final over, the WI women erupted with wild celebrations, celebrating their qualification for the next stage. The video of the Caribbean team celebrating was shared on social media by the international cricket governing body, ICC. In the video, the Windies women's squad can be seen watching the match with dire attention and then jumping and cheering all around on knowing that they qualified for the semi-finals.

Watch West Indies women's team celebrating SA's win over India

Everything that transpired during the SA-W vs IND-W match

On the match front, the India women started off the match by batting first as the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave the team a strong start by scoring a run a ball stand of 91 runs for the first wicket. While Verma returned to the pavilion after scoring 53 runs, Yastik Bhatia also returned back soon, as Mandhana went on to score an individual knock of 71 runs off 84 balls. Skipper Mithali Raj scored 68 runs during her outing, while Harmanpreet Kaur returned after adding 48 runs to the team’s total. Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas’ effort of taking two wickets each for the Proteas women restricted India at 274/7 at the end of 50 overs.

In the second innings, Lizelle Lee was dismissed through an early runout, however, the Indians ended up leaking too many runs in the first 15 overs of SA’s chase. Aura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall hit 80 and 49 runs respectively, while skipper Suune Luus and Marizanne Kapp scored 22 and 32 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Mignon du Preez’s unbeaten knock of 52 runs with Shabnim at the other end helped the Proteas women clinch the win in the final over. It is pertinent to mention that Mignon survived a dismissal after India allrounder Deepti Sharma bowled a tragic no-ball in the final over of the match.

