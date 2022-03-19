Netizens Laud India's Effort After Last-over Loss To Australia; 'This World Cup Is Crazy'

The match no. 18 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 ended with the Australia women clinching a thrilling six wickets victory over India women on Saturday in Auckland. Aussie batter Beth Mooney took her team through to the victory by hitting 10 runs off the final over of the match, being bowled by Jhulan Goswami, handing India their third loss of the tournament in the process. Earlier in the match, India set a strong target of 278 runs courtesy of half-centuries by Yastika Bhatia, skipper Mithali Raj, and Harmanpreet Kaur, however, it couldn’t prove to be enough to make them victorious.

The game went till the final over! #TeamIndia fought hard right till the end but Australia 🇦🇺 clinch a 6-wicket victory



India will look to bounce back in the remaining two matches 💪#CWC22 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jL4CekzzSv — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 19, 2022

Netizens were enthralled on witnessing the thrilling match that finished in the last over, as it secured a semi-final spot for the Aussies. Australian cricket fans hailed their team for the miraculous effort, while Indian cricket fans were disappointed with India's loss. A fan termed the World Cup as a crazy event, while there were many other reactions regarding the same.

Many times told Harman should bat at 4 but consistently changing the players will not work. Shafali, smriti, yastika, Harman, mithali, richa, pooja, rana, deepti should be batting order. Strike rate plays a vital role in white ball. Few players are playing for own records. — Sugu #cmonaussie Meg❤ (@vasugi29) March 19, 2022

India like twist in the game, I am sure they will come back strong and you never know we may have World Cup too.

Keep going Team India 👍 — 2Legit2Quit (@ArifKhan21dec) March 19, 2022

Match ended like this way

I feel India should play with the same team... One bowler short cost India lost a match to Australia... Once again coach and team management select the wrong playing XI — Sai VT (@SRSaiVTh2) March 19, 2022

A look at Australia's thrilling chase

Batting in the second innings, Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy gave the Aussies a strong start by stitching a 121 runs partnership for the first wicket. Healy was the first wicket to fall, while Haynes also returned to the pavilion in the space of 10 balls. Haynes scored 43 runs during her outing, while Healy scored 72 runs off 68 balls.

Meanwhile, Perry and Meg Lanning added 103 runs off 124 balls for the third wicket stand, with Perry scoring 28 runs off 561 balls, while skipper Lanning hit a knock of 97 runs of 197 balls. Lanning earned the player of the match trophy for her effort, while Mooney’s unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 20 balls guided the Aussie to a thrilling victory in the final over.

How did the India-women perform?

While the Indian batting lineup gave hopes for a win in the first innings, the India bowlers looked ordinary in their outing as Pooja Vastarkar returned with the best figures among the five bowlers used. Yastika scored 59 runs off 83 balls, Mithali scored 68 runs off 96 balls, and Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 57 runs off 47 balls, with Pooja Vasturkar scoring 34 runs off 28 balls. Vasturkar returned with 2/43 in 10 overs, Meghna Singh and Sneh Rana dismissed one wicket each while, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jhulan Goswami returned wicketless. It is pertinent to mention that the match was Goswami’s 250th ODI match of her international career.

Image: Twitter@cricketworldcup/ICC