New Zealand Vs India Live Stream: How To Watch Women's World Cup Match In India, UAE & UK?

The Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on hosts New Zealand in their second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Thursday at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 AM IST on March 10.

The Mithali Raj-led side registered an emphatic 107-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game to move up to third place in the standings with the healthiest net run-rate. On the other hand, the Blackcaps find themselves in fourth place with two points after two games, having lost their opening encounter against the West Indies and having beaten Bangladesh in their second match.

Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling and nail-biting encounter between two of the strongest sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live in India, UAE & UK, and the New Zealand vs India live streaming details.

New Zealand vs India women live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Star Sports 3 in Hindi. As for the live stream of the New Zealand vs India women's match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the ICC.

How to watch Women's World Cup live in the UAE?

Fans from MENA regions can watch the Women's World Cup matches live on CricLife. As for the New Zealand vs India women live streaming, fans can tune in to SwitchTV & StarzPlay. The match will begin live at 5:00 AM GST on Wednesday, March 10.

New Zealand vs India women live streaming details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Women's World Cup live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the New Zealand vs India live streaming, fans can tune in to SkyGo & Sky Sports YouTube. The New Zealand vs India match will begin live at 2:00 AM BST on Wednesday, March 10.

New Zealand vs India squads

India women: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

New Zealand women: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.