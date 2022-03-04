NZ W Vs WI W Live Stream: How To Watch Women's World Cup Match In India, UK & Australia?

The ICC Women's World Cup is all set to begin on Saturday, March 5 at 6:30 AM IST with New Zealand Women set to lock horns with the West Indies Women in the tournament opener at the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui, North Island, New Zealand.

The 12th edition of the Women’s World Cup will have a total of 31 matches including both semi-finals and the final. Ahead of the first game, let us find out where to watch the Women's World Cup live and all you need to know about the New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women game.

Where to watch Women's World Cup live

In India, Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will broadcast the games, while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game for online users in India.

Those in the USA meanwhile can catch the live action either on Willow TV, Sling or ESPN whiel those in the UK can tune to Sky Cricket, SkyGo, Sky Sports YouTube.

Match details

Match: New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women, Match 1 ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date & Time: March 4, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, North Island, New Zealand

Pitch Report

A fresh wicket awaits us. The batters will need to abide in the centre before going for their shots. As for the bowlers, the new ball is expected to move around and they will look to pick up early wickets for their side.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women predicted playing XI

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair

West Indies Women Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kycia Knight (WK), Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Dream XI Team

Katey Martin, Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (C), Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (VC), Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Lea Tahuhu

Image: AP