Phenomenal Mithali Raj Breaks Record For Most Games Captained At ICC Women's World Cup

India women's team captain Mithali Raj on Saturday made history in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as she broke the record for most matches captained in the tournament history. The 39-year-old captained India in 24 World Cup matches, bagging 14 wins, 8 losses and one no result.

Mithali Raj creates record at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

By taking the field against West Indies Women on Saturday, Mithali Raj overtook the record set by former Australian women's team captain Belinda Clark, who led her team in 23 matches. Clark and Mithali stand as the only two players to have captained their country at more than two World Cups. The India Women vs West Indies Women match will be the third for the Women in Blue in the tournament having faced Pakistan and New Zealand in the previous two matches.

Mithali Raj also created on Sunday against Pakistan by becoming the first woman, and only the third cricketer ever, to appear at 6 ICC Women's Cricket World Cups.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj and co. look to avoid defeat against unbeaten West Indies

West Indies have made a strong start in the opening week of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, pulling off thrilling wins against New Zealand and England to put themselves in contention to finish in the top-4 in the group stage. A victory over India Women on Saturday will see them get one step closer towards entering the semi-finals of the tournament.

India, on the other hand, started the tournament with a crushing win against Pakistan but suffered defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the next match. Mithali Raj and co. will be keen to avoid a second slip-up so early in the group stage, particularly against an opponent who is unbeaten in the tournament so far.