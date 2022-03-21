PM Modi Congratulates PM Morrison For Australia's Performance In Women's World Cup

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart PM Scott Morrison spoke to each other in a virtual summit between both nations on Monday and discussed many notable initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Among the many topics discussed, PM Modi also congratulated PM Morrison for the Australia women’s cricket team’s performance in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 tournament in New Zealand. The Aussie women earned a thrilling last over six-wicket victory over the Mithali Raj-led India women’s team on Saturday and fixed their place in the semi-final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, speaking during the India Australia virtual summit, PM Modi said, “Much congratulations to you for the performance of the Australian national women’s cricket team in the Women’s World Cup. Australia emerged as the winner on Saturday’s clash, but the tournament is yet to finish and I would like to extend my wishes towards the teams of both countries”. He further expressed his delight and happiness in being able to exchange views with the Australian PM at the summit.

IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match

Batting first in the match, India reached a total of 277 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Yastika Bhatia’s knock of 59 runs, Mithali's 68 runs, and Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten knock of 57 runs. While the Indian batting lineup gave hopes for a win in the first innings, the India bowlers looked ordinary in their outing. Australia marched to victory riding high on a great start. Meg Lanning scored a maximum of 97 runs in the match, while Beth Mooney’s unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 20 balls, took the team through to the victory.

The game went till the final over! #TeamIndia fought hard right till the end but Australia 🇦🇺 clinch a 6-wicket victory



India will look to bounce back in the remaining two matches 💪#CWC22 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jL4CekzzSv — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 19, 2022

PM Narendra Modi on India-Australia ties-

PM Modi also expressed condolences from the entire nation towards the people who suffered due to the floods in Queensland and New South Wales. The Indian PM said both nations named the relationship between India and Australia as the ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ before revealing that a mechanism for an annual summit between both countries is being established now. At the same time, PM Modi also mentioned that India and Australia have made notable improvements in relations between both countries by working on fields like trade & investment, defence & security, education & innovation, science & technology.

(Image: PTI/AP/Twitter-@ICC)