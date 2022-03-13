SA-W Vs ENG-W: Dream11 Prediction, Live Streaming & More About ICC Women's World Cup Game

An in-form South Africa side in the ICC Women's World Cup is all set to take on a struggling England squad that has lost both their games so far. The Proteas commenced their campaign with a 32-run win over Bangladesh before registering a six-run win over Pakistan.

On the other hand, England has had a tough start to their campaign as they suffered a 12 run defeat against Australia in their opening game before losing by seven runs against the West Indies.

The South Africa vs England game is scheduled to take place on March 14. The match will commence live at 6:30 PM IST, from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling encounter, here is a look at our SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 predictions and the live streaming details in India.

South Africa vs England women squads

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

Bench: Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Three wins in three matches for Australia 🔥#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/iCDZAGZnNz — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 13, 2022

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Bench: Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean

ICC Women's World Cup: SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Trisha Chetty, Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

India seal a big 155-run win over West Indies 💪#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/0VFyqxxnuB — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

How to watch T20 Women's World Cup live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Star Sports 3 in Hindi.

As for the live stream of the South Africa vs England women's match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can also be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams and the ICC.

SA-W vs ENG-W head to head record

While the England women's team are struggling at the moment, they do have an outstanding head to head record against South Africa. They have won 29 of the 38 matches played between the two teams, with the Proteas winning eight and one match ending with n result. As for the h2h in World Cups, England have won five matches and lost on just one occasion against South Africa.