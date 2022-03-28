Last Updated:

'Tough To Bow Out..': Virat Kohli Reacts To Indian Women's Tragic Exit From World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli, the former India captain, took to social media on Monday to react to the Indian Women's National Cricket Team's early departure from the World Cup.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli, Women's World Cup 2022, Cricket, Women's Cricket World Cup, India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli reacts to India's World Cup exit

Image: PTI/Twitter/@BCCIWomen


Former captain of the men's Indian cricket team Virat Kohli took to social media on Monday to react to the Indian team's early exit from the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. Kohli took to his official Twitter handle to laud the women's side and said that it is always a hard feeling to exit a competition that one had participated with the intention of winning. Kohli urged Mithali Raj's team to keep their heads up and assured them that the country is proud of them for giving it their all.

"Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women’s team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you," Kohli wrote in his post. 

Apart from Kohli, a number of prominent former Indian cricketers and experts of the game took to social media to express their sadness at Team India's early exit from the marquee tournament. Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag, Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former spinner Harbhajan Singh, former women's cricketer Isa Guha and cricket commentator Charu Sharma were amongst those who expressed their disappointment.

READ | IPL 2022: GT or LSG - who has the edge over whom at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium?

Heartbreak for India at ICC Women's World Cup

The Women in Blue were defeated by South Africa on Sunday, bringing the tournament to a close on a bitter note. India appeared to be on track to beat the Proteas, but poor luck in the final over, which resulted in Deepti Sharma bowling a no-ball, cost India the game and a place in the semi-finals.

READ | SRH vs RR Preview, IPL 2022: Will Ashwin, Chahal help Royals draw level with Kane Williamson & Co.?

When Deepti Sharma took Mignon du Preez's wicket, South Africa needed 3 runs in 2 balls. However, as the Indian players gathered to celebrate the wicket, the no-ball signal appeared on the screen, effectively ending India's chances of making the semi-final.

READ | GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI news, fantasy tips and pitch report

India had set a target of 275 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj each struck a half-century, while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a well-made 48 runs. In response, South Africa on the back of some superb batting from Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, and Mignon du Preez, chased down the target with zero balls remaining. South Africa eventually won the match with 3 wickets to spare. 

READ | IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's injury raises eyebrows over his availability

Image: PTI/Twitter/@BCCIWomen
 

Tags: Virat Kohli, Womens World Cup 2022, Cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND