'Tough To Bow Out..': Virat Kohli Reacts To Indian Women's Tragic Exit From World Cup 2022

Former captain of the men's Indian cricket team Virat Kohli took to social media on Monday to react to the Indian team's early exit from the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. Kohli took to his official Twitter handle to laud the women's side and said that it is always a hard feeling to exit a competition that one had participated with the intention of winning. Kohli urged Mithali Raj's team to keep their heads up and assured them that the country is proud of them for giving it their all.

"Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women’s team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you," Kohli wrote in his post.

Apart from Kohli, a number of prominent former Indian cricketers and experts of the game took to social media to express their sadness at Team India's early exit from the marquee tournament. Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag, Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former spinner Harbhajan Singh, former women's cricketer Isa Guha and cricket commentator Charu Sharma were amongst those who expressed their disappointment.

It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22 pic.twitter.com/2DzerovJD1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

It is a heartbreaking loss but a well fought game, @BCCIWomen Proud of the fight you girls put on. Keep your spirits high. #CWC22 #INDvSA — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 27, 2022

What a game girls ! Kept us at the edge of our seats till the last ball 😬😳😱 Winning & losing is part of the game. You played your hearts out and gave it your best! A billion Indians are proud of you 💪🏻🇮🇳 #CWC22 @BCCIWomen — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 27, 2022

A well fought game, @BCCIWomen Shabaash! Ek haar se dil chotta ni karna. You girls gave your best. Chin up! #CWC22 #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 27, 2022

Absolutely heartbroken for 🇮🇳 Final World Cup hurrah for Raj and Goswami who have been incredible stalwarts. Big ❤️ to Deepti - takes a lot of courage to bowl the final over and nearly got them there. 🇿🇦 have just been too good under pressure #CWC22 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 27, 2022

“Heartbreak for the Indian Women cricketers @BCCIWomen in NZ. Let’s ditch the criticism and dissection for later. For now- just support and empathy. Narrow losses hurt more.” #CWC22 #INDvSA — Charu Sharma (@Charuonsports) March 27, 2022

Heartbreak for India at ICC Women's World Cup

The Women in Blue were defeated by South Africa on Sunday, bringing the tournament to a close on a bitter note. India appeared to be on track to beat the Proteas, but poor luck in the final over, which resulted in Deepti Sharma bowling a no-ball, cost India the game and a place in the semi-finals.

When Deepti Sharma took Mignon du Preez's wicket, South Africa needed 3 runs in 2 balls. However, as the Indian players gathered to celebrate the wicket, the no-ball signal appeared on the screen, effectively ending India's chances of making the semi-final.

India had set a target of 275 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj each struck a half-century, while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a well-made 48 runs. In response, South Africa on the back of some superb batting from Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, and Mignon du Preez, chased down the target with zero balls remaining. South Africa eventually won the match with 3 wickets to spare.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@BCCIWomen

