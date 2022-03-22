Last Updated:

Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table After India's Massive Win Vs Bangladesh

Check the updated points table of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, following India women's massive victory by 110 runs over Bangladesh women on Tuesday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India

Twitter Image: @ICC


Earlier in the day, the India women’s cricket team earned their third victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 by defeating Bangladesh by 110 runs in match No. 22. India set a target of 230 runs for Bangladesh, courtesy of a half-century by Yastika Bhatia and other important knocks by Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Pooja Vastarkar.

India further put on a brilliant show in the second innings as Sneh Rana took four wickets, while Jhulan Goswami and Vastarkar picked up two wickets each.

Following the win, India reached the third spot in the Women’s World Cup 2022 points standings, leapfrogging the West Indies. The points table is currently led by Australia, who earned their sixth victory of the tournament after handing South Africa their first loss of the tournament.

Australia successfully maintained their unbeaten run and took their points tally to 12 points in six matches. At the same time, the Proteas are placed second in the standings with four wins, one loss, and eight points from five games.

India and West Indies level on points

India are placed third in the table with three wins and three losses from six matches. They are level on points with the Caribbean side, who are behind on Net Run Rate.

India improved their NRR to +0.768 be defeating Bangladesh by 110 runs, while the loss at the hands of Pakistan on Monday earlier brought down West Indies’ NRR to -0.885. Both India and West Indies have played six matches each and have one game left to play in the tournament.

England are placed fifth in the table with two wins and three defeats in five games, with four points. Hosts New Zealand sit sixth in the standings with two wins and four losses from six games, while Bangladesh and Pakistan with two points each, wrap up the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 points standings.

With six games left in the league stage of the tournament, it would be interesting to see which of the teams make it to the semi-final. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the Women’s World Cup 2022 standings after India’s win over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Updated standings after India's win against Bangladesh

Teams Matches Played Wins Defeats Points NRR
Australia women 6 6 0 12 1.287
South Africa women 5 4 1 8 0.092
India women 6 3 3 6

0.768
West Indies women 6 3 3 6 -0.885
England women 5 2 3 4 0.327
New Zealand women 6 2 4 4 -0.229
Bangladesh women 5 1 4 2 -0.754
Pakistan women 5 1 4 2 -0.878

(Twitter Image: @ICC)

